Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Business Analyst, based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities Include:

Conducts all activities in a safe and effective manner and raises safety and environmental issues immediately and in line with corporate policy.

Undertakes the role in line with corporate policy and demonstrates behaviours in line with Company's values at all times. Readily accepts accountability.

Carries out duties in a way that maximises value and minimises waste and risk. Effectively manages resources within their control and raises potential budgetary issues as soon as they are identified.

In line with company's Project Management methodology, assist business users in defining functional and non-functional requirements to business needs. Translate requirements into technical specifications for product assessment and adherence to company's Global Architecture processes. Undertake business process analysis to align data and working practices where applicable. Tracking of project progress and reporting in line with project methodology to ensure a controlled handover of applications to the Company's support groups. Contribute to Company's communities of practice on technical subjects within domain.

Collaborates with others in the team, shares knowledge and participates in joint problem solving activities, looks for opportunities to leverage their network and work with others to develop safe, practical and effective solutions.

Continuous Improvement & Innovation - Continuously develops ways of working by seeking feedback from colleagues and key stakeholders. Complies with Company's project management disciplines, effectively utilises knowledge databases and actively participates in project reviews.

Looks for opportunities to develop technical and personal skills both by formal learning interventions and work experience. Coaches team colleagues where appropriate and demonstrates a personal commitment to lifelong learning.

Engages with people processes in a positive and timely manner. Demonstrates a commitment to the spirit of such processes.

Performs other duties, completes additional tasks and supports ad hoc projects as required.



Qualifications & Experience:

Degree Qualified in a Computer Science Qualification or similar experience in role.

Business Analysis or Requirements Gathering techniques.

Prince 2 or similar project management training preferred.

Solution development with structured, real-time and unstructured content through various data sources and technologies.

Business and System Analysis and process design.

Strong analytical, problem solving and business analysis skills.

Ability to demonstrate excellent verbal, written and interpersonal skills.

Commercial/negotiation skills.

Oil and Gas Upstream Technology and Application Landscape.

Experience in stakeholder management and ability to translate vision of solution.

Exposure to project management methodologies and delivery against plan.

A track record in service delivery, project management and management of change.



Contract position



Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

