About the Role:
Business Analyst 110003930
My client is a specialist in Business Technology Services, looking to hire an experienced Business Analyst. With both leadership and IT knowledge based in Brussels, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as an Analyst. This role will report directly to the Project Manager.
Requirements:
* Over 5 years' experience as a Business Analyst
* Knowledge of IT (Processes, and can challenge the team)
* Located in Brussels
* Fluent in French
* Insurance Background
Desirably:
* Dutch is a Bonus
Location: Brussels
Role: Business Analyst
Salary: Negotiable
Benefits: Insurances
Start Date: ASAP
If you wish to be considered for this Business Analyst role please contact me and send your CV or call me on +32 2 808 1290 alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.