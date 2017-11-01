Company AFW UK

Location Grangemouth,Falkirk,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Bus Driver in Grangemouth to cover holidays from 23rd November - 8th December.

All applicants must have a full clean driver's license along with a category D1.

Key Responsibilities:

* To collect/drop off personnel within the Grangemouth site as instructed by line manager.* To follow company policies and procedures are all times.* To comply with all Amec Foster Wheeler Driver handbook requirements including the safe use of equipment, daily vehicle checks, reporting of defects, and appropriate manual handling techniques are observed at all times.* To ensure company vehicle is kept in a clean, tidy and roadworthy manner at all times.* To be polite and courteous to passengers at all times.* To be flexible and work the required shift pattern as instructed by line manager - this may involve some weekend working.* To carry out any other duties as delegated by line manager.

Qualifications / Role Requirements:

Essential: Full clean driver's licence. - Category D1 on license.

Job Type Contract

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Driver Jobs

