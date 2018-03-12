Blue Prism Consultant

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Job Description: Blue Prism Developer (Blue Prism Developer Accreditation/Certified)



Unique opportunity for a Certified RPA Blue Prism Developer to provide business analysis and development of automation processes. You will be working for a renowned and growing consulting business and their global clients on an initial 6 months contract with the possibility of extension based on performance.



Main Skill:



Your responsibilities will include:



* The preparation and facilitation of process design sessions related to robotics process, validation rules and reports.* The configuration of Blue Prism process components, including process flows, control objects, exception handling etc.* Supporting all applications development effort involving RPA tools and the leadership of individual work streams associated with a RPA process

Your main skills:



* Experience in Blue Prism End-to-End Development* Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Tools - Blue Prism* Good business communication skills & client facing skills should have understanding and experience of software development best practices.* Strong knowledge in VB Script, C# etc* Working knowledge of Relational Database (MS SQL/ Oracle DB)* Working knowledge in excel and macros

YOU DO NOT NEED LOCAL EXPERIENCE TO APPLY FOR THIS ROLE!!



If you are interested and available please respond with an updated CV and availability to start work!



Full working rights in Australia required.





