About the Role:
The Role:
The Billing Clerk is primarily responsible for the timely and accurate processing of Client invoices, as well as performing a secondary audit of other Billing Team Members' posted invoices, conducting statement audits and problem resolutions.
Duties:
* Validates all required information is received to accurately bill customer
* Generates sales orders and enters data into system
* Processes service tickets for invoicing to the Client and resolves discrepancies, if applicable
* Verifies revenue recognition criteria is satisfied prior to processing an invoice
* Mails invoices to Clients or submits electronically, as applicable
* Conforms to all Client-specific EDI requirements when submitting invoices electronically
* Validates auto-accruals * Prepares documents for imaging/filing as instructed * Responsible for resolution and documentation of applicable billing disputes
* Ability to communicate and interact with, as well as support, effective partnerships with peers and subordinates;
* Able to build rapport with internal and external contacts
* Able to analyze and solve problems * Discretion when dealing with confidential information
About Fircroft:
