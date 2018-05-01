Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Person specificationKey Technical Skills / competencies:*Experience of co-ordinating the bid process*High levels of motivation and the ability to work under pressure*Confident communication skills*Have the ability to liaise with internal and external stakeholders at all levels*Strong Microsoft Word and Power Point skills*Excellent Organisational skills*Excellent Time Management skillsCompany/Industry Knowledge:*Oil & Gas industry knowledge desirable but not essentialQualifications:*Bid Co-ordination experienceMajor Tasks and Activities:*Analysis of tender documents and compilation of a deliverables list*Distribution of ITT response items and coordination of responses*Organisation and facilitation of meetings*Ensure that content providers adhere to strict, often short notice, deadlines.*Working with Subject Matter Experts to write compelling response items for bids.Additional Key Accountabilities:*Ensure compliance with bidding standardsRevenue/Budget/Cash management responsibility:*Prudence on any unbudgeted spendKey Outputs/Deliverables:*Deliver Babcock compliant bid documentation in advance of tender deadlines*Populate compliance matrix and ensure all tender response items are accurately responded too.*Co-ordinate print and graphics contractors*Achieve high quality, winning bids that meet our customer's objectives.Describe with whom the role regularly interfaces:*The bid co-ordinator will interface with the Bid Manager, Bid Writer and subject matter experts on a daily basis.*The bid coordinator will liaise with print and graphics contractors throughout the bid process*The bid coordinator will have contact with all departments across MCS Offshore.