Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Purpose / Role

The role will as one of the installation's CRO's/Barge Operator to support HUC, production startup and subsequent operations. Offshore, under direction of the Barge Supervisor, the role is responsible for the safe and efficient operation of the process & marine plant, comprising all topside and marine systems from the Control Room. This is carried out in accordance with operating procedures, company health, safety, environmental and other relevant standards in a way that reinforces company values and maximises our revenue streams, availability, reliability and regulatory compliance of the asset.

Has the primary role of watch keeping in the CCR, ensuring that the station keeping and marine/process systems are operated in a safe and efficient manner

Key aims and objectives

* Commitment to company Incident Free operations and actively promote within their team* As CRO/Barge Operator Subject Matter Expert in the Operations Team, provide support and operational input for:* Detailed Design;* FAT attendance when and where required;* Support the development of company Operations Procedures and training scenarios.* Support the development of the Company competency management system for the Marine Team.* Work with the Project Team to develop the interfaces between Maintenance, Operations, Construction and the HUC Team to deliver a smooth and Incident Free startup of production.* Transfer to an offshore rota to support HUC and subsequent operations.

Prime responsibilities and duties In Operations:

* Actively support a working environment based on respect for health, safety and environmental issues and maintenance of a high level of asset integrity.* Effectively communicate plant conditions and status to the Emergency Response Team in the event of an emergency and execute duties as specified in the emergency response procedures or as directed by OIM.* To have sufficient understanding of process safety and major accident hazard management to be able to effectively contribute and influence business decisions impacting process safety.* Participate as a member of the Barge Supervisor's team in delivering company performance against agreed targets.* Build effective working relationships with other departments and shifts.* Has a detailed knowledge of Topsides and Marine process systems, plant layout and controls, including their function and operation, as specified in Operating procedures, vendors' manuals and other relevant documentation.* Direct responsibility for the safe and efficient operation of the installation's process control systems from the Central Control Room, including vessel systems power management; loading, storage & discharging of oil cargo; ballasting, trim and stability of the vessel; COW, tank cleaning, gas freeing for entry; Mooring and unmooring of shuttle tankers as designated by the Barge Supervisor; water management and gas process; metering; chemical injection; water emissions, in compliance with regulatory reporting and constraints.* Ensure vessel position and heading is monitored and any adverse conditions appropriately responded to.* Maintain an effective marine and aviation radio watch, in Co-ordinating in-field operations involving shuttle tankers, support vessels and helicopters.* Relevant knowledge of the Installation Safety Case, Cause and Effects and process systems with lead responsibility for monitoring plant conditions with respect to the PCS, PSD, ESD and F&G systems.* Monitors plant status and reacts to changes in vessel systems, and requests assistance from other departments as required, whilst maintaining focus on the protection of People, Plant and Environment.* Maintain accurate and appropriate maintenance records and ensure that the data is entered into the appropriate information management systems.* Maintains marine/process plant records, log sheets and equipment running data sheets, using appropriate management information systems as per Company procedures; recognises readings outside set values and informs the Barge Supervisor as required.* Responsible for fault identification and initial investigation on control systems.* Highlight defects, procedures, equipment and tools to the attention of relevant staff.* Ensure necessary and timely preparation for activities is undertaken, including the issuing of relevant work permits.* Prepare the correct inhibit and override risk assessments for equipment requiring maintenance.* Under the guidance of the Barge Supervisor, responsible for completing verification assurance and routine activities. Isolation and preparation of equipment for maintenance.* Liaise with other departments and contract personnel to ensure awareness of work ongoing which may affect the CRO's response to situations.* Commit to company Competency System and undertake any training / assessments required.* Comply with Company procedures and ensure handovers with all relevant information are undertaken at the end of shift and mobilisation.* Encourage good, open communication promoting ownership, engagement and adherence to company values.* Ensure that the CCR is constantly manned.

Allied occasional duties

* In accordance with delegation of authority* Responsible for the health, safety and welfare of crew, and areas of environment pertaining to their position.

Experience - Essential:

* Tanker Endorsement (Oil)* Oil tanker / FSO / FPSO experience·Has a detailed knowledge of Topsides and Marine process systems, plant layout and controls, including their function and operation, as specified in Operating procedures, vendors' manuals and other relevant documentation.

Desirable:

* Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills* Ability to create positive relations to peers and stakeholders internally and externally.

Competencies - generic

* Actively support a working environment based on respect for health, safety and environmental issues and maintenance of a high level of asset integrity.* Written and verbal communication skills and the ability to present technical issues in a clear and concise manner.* Encourage good, open communication promoting ownership, engagement and adherence to company values.* Build effective working relationships with other departments and shifts.

Competencies - technical

* Relevant knowledge of the Installation Safety Case, Cause and Effects and process systems with lead responsibility for monitoring plant conditions with respect to the PCS, PSD, ESD and F&G systems.* Have sufficient understanding of process safety and major accident hazard management to be able to effectively contribute and influence business decisions impacting process safety.

Competencies - project / department specific

* Participate as a member of the Barge Supervisor's team in delivering company performance against agreed targets.* Commit to the MOUK Competency System and undertake any training / assessments required.

Key external interfaces

Job Type Temporary

Category Marine%2C ROV and Diver Jobs

Sub_Category Barge Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 635593

* Maintenance Dept., Marine Dept., Medic, Platform CCR.