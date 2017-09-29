Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Reading, Berkshire, England

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for an Aveva Net Application Support Engineer (ANet ASE) to join us in Reading on a permanent basis. The ANet ASE is responsible for the configuration, implementation and ongoing management of Project AVEVA Net instances. Reporting to the Project Information Manager, the ANet ASE will play a pivotal role in Project data capture, verification and handover.

Responsibilities

The ANet ASE will:



* Establish new Project Portals which effectively reflect Client/Project Class Libraries, data structure and handover requirements

* Develop efficient data capture, validation, loading and handover work processes to meet Client/Project schedule requirements

* Ongoing Gateway configuration, maintenance and development

* Generation of Query Forms and SSRS reports to communicate data discrepancies, omissions, completion trending and status

* Raise the profile of Information Management and a data centric culture via effective Portal development and deployment

* Portal user training and Project frontline support

* Preparation of documentation pertaining to developed AVEVA Net Portals

Functional Competencies



* Be fully proficient in the configuration and management of AVEVA Net Portals and their associated Gateways

* Have extensive knowledge and understanding of Class Libraries and their inherent attributes and associations

* Experience of mapping Company data and document structures to Client structures

* SSRS reporting

* Have an in depth understanding of FEED & Detailed Design deliverables, their execution methodology and their interdependencies with one another

* Have previous experience of Engineering Information Management

* Possess previous experience of AVEVA Net Portal development and administration skills on Oil & Gas Projects, with specific reference to Major Capital Projects

* Have a reasonable understanding of Engineering Design Systems such as S3D and SPP&ID

* Previous experience of AVEVA ISM an advantage



* AVEVA Net Portal and Gateway Administration training

* SQL Server Reporting Services

* Relevant industry Project execution experience

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Engineer Jobs

