AUTOSAR (MCAL) Engineer

About the Role:

I am looking for Engineers to work on a project within the Semiconductor Industry. The contract is 6 months with a 12 month road map. The skills they are looking for are as follows:-

Objectives

* Work with existing product development team on MCAL development and verification.* Contribute to development and continuous improvements of SW development processes, and support ISO-26262 compliance.* Develop documentation enabling effective knowledge sharing within the company and its customers.* Develop and test AUTOSAR MCAL device drivers

Mandatory qualifications

* Extensive experience in C, C++ and real-time operating systems* Relevant hands on experience in embedded software and firmware development* Hands on experience with JTAG/ICE debuggers, protocol analyzers and ability to read HW schematics* Experience in modern agile software development methodologies and practices

Highly Preferred qualifications

* Knowledge of AUTOSAR architecture and experience in developing AUTOSAR components* Knowledge of MCAL device drivers and verification.* Experience in developing software for safety-critical systems, MISRA C/C++ experience* Experience developing software for camera systems* Familiarity with ISP pipelines for CMOS image sensors* Experience in Python or Perl scripting* Experience with automotive industry and technologies.

