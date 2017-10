Company G2 Recruitment

Location Milton Keynes,Buckinghamshire,England

About the Role:

My client are a market leading automotive organisation and are looking for a design engineer who is highly proficient with Siemens NX to work alongside an experienced and dedicated team on an exciting development programme.

Key Skills;

* 3D CAD - Siemens NX* Automotive Experience

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Milton Keynes

Duration - 6 Months +

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now