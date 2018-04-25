Attorney I

Company NES Global Talent

The Counsel’s primary role is to support the negotiation of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) related contracts with clients and vendors, including lump sum, turnkey EPC contracts, oil and gas service agreements, technology agreements, non-disclosure and business development contracts, and all manner of supply chain agreements; and to support the governance and compliance function through the improvement and updating of processes and procedures including audit, internal investigation, education/training, regulatory alignment etc.The candidate’s duties would include the following:• Legal support of oil, gas, and petrochemical engineering and construction services, including drafting and negotiating contracts, proposals, and related third-party agreements;• Support the legal function for projects through their lifecycles, including inter-departmental support from the business development stage, through contract negotiation, subcontracting and purchasing, project execution, and warranty;• Support the governance and compliance function for the Company in training development, audit management, investigation management, regulatory management, research and preparation of summaries.Required Competencies:• Professional demeanor and business acumen• Highly proficient computer skills which can utilized to automate routine day to day processes• Possesses excellent drafting and analysis skills• Works well independently or on a team• Develop and maintain collegial relationships with company decision makers as key clients;• Provide day-to-day counsel and advice to business teams of the companyJob Qualifications:• Strong commercial, transactional, and client advisory skills in, or which can be readily applied to, engineering and construction services in the upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas industry are required.• Experience drafting and negotiating EPC contracts and master service agreements is strongly preferred.• Execution of internal audits and/or investigations as assigned. Process, track, and maintain all compliance and governance correspondence for auditing purposes.Effective and pragmatic approach to achieving balance with commercial considerations, prioritized by value and risk.• Confidence to make decisions in ambiguous circumstances without significant management oversight.• Must have legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than current employer.• Licensed attorney in good standing in Texas or another state in the United States (or have the ability to become immediately eligible to be admitted to the State Bar of Texas).• Five (5) to ten (7) years’ experience is preferred but company will consider any otherwise qualified candidate.• Candidate should have competitive academic credentials and related experience from corporate in-house and/or leading law firm practice.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.