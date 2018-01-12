AT/CT Wind Turbine Technicians

Company Cathcart Energy

Location Dumfries & Galloway,Dumfries and Galloway,Scotland

About the Role:

A growing and ambitious operation & maintenance services leader in the global wind industry, based in the UK are now looking for Authorised and Competent Wind Turbine Technicians with Gamesa G80s & G90s Turbine experience.

You will be responsible for keeping wind turbine equipment running smoothly. Your work involves maintaining, testing and repairing mechanical and electrical equipment and monitoring daily performance.

You will be working on an onshore wind farm located in Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland.

You will be climbing turbines and therefore will be expected to have a good head for heights as well as the fitness to perform this job on a regular basis.

Wind Turbine Technicians work in teams and are provided use of a company vehicle, tools, appropriate work clothes and PPE.

Skills required to do the job:

Wind Farm Maintenance & Servicing

* Finding faults on all turbine systems, including mechanical, electrical and hydraulic* Making routine inspections on all systems* Climbing up high wind turbine towers wearing a safety harness to carry out repair work* Maintaining and repairing main systems and components, such as transformers and cabling* Updating the site manager on the progress of maintenance, repair or inspection work and producing reports and checklists* Travelling to other sites to fix a mechanical failure or breakdown* Supervising junior technicians, or inspecting the work of other onsite maintenance workers* Monitoring stock and ordering spare parts* Following strict health and safety procedures.* Interpret basic electrical, hydraulic and mechanical component drawings* Be competent in turbine fault troubleshooting.

You will need to have a Full UK Driving Licence.

If you would like to find out more about this position and to be considered, please contact: James McNair on 0131 510 9100 and apply with your latest CV - james.mcnair@cathcartenergy.com

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Maintenance Engineering Jobs

Salary £25000 to £28000 Per year

Apply Apply Now