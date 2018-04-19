Associate Warehouseman

Progressive GE
Odessa
Thursday, April 19, 2018 - 9:43am

About the Role:

Title: Associate Warehouseman

Pay rate: $17hr

Duration: 7 Months with option of perm

Shift: 40 hour weeks, mon-fri


Odessa/Midland

Responsibilities :

Reports to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Warehouse Supervisor.


Receives, checks in, and issues materials, and performs various clean-up and housekeeping activities.


Performs other duties and activities as directed.

Requirements:

Forklift experience a big plus

Employees need to have a general background in Warehouse and Material Handling operations.

