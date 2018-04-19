Company Progressive GE

Location Odessa

About the Role:

Title: Associate Warehouseman

Pay rate: $17hr

Duration: 7 Months with option of perm

Shift: 40 hour weeks, mon-fri



Work Location:

Odessa/Midland

Responsibilities :

Reports to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Warehouse Supervisor.



Receives, checks in, and issues materials, and performs various clean-up and housekeeping activities.



Performs other duties and activities as directed.

Requirements:

Forklift experience a big plus

Employees need to have a general background in Warehouse and Material Handling operations.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Warehouse Jobs

Salary $0 to $17 Per hour

Apply Apply Now