About the Role:

Title: Associate Materials Control Specialist

Pay rate: $20/hr

Duration: 3 months - convert to perm afterwards

Shift: Nights 10pm-7am. 40 hour work weeks. Shift times may change

Work Location: Odessa, TX

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting on behalf of our client, a world renowned oilfield service company, for an associate material controls specialist to work in Odessa, Tx. This is an opportunity to begin a career and learn new skills in the oil and gas industry.

Assists with the identification of material requirements, acquisition, and need dates and coordination of project management/operations, procurement, and engineering to maximize material availability and minimize surplus. May assist in the accumulation and maintenance of materials control files, such as requisitions, purchase orders, etc.

Skills and Experience:

* Excel is a must* SAP is nice to have, but not necessary* Previous experience in inventory control/material control beneficial

If you or anyone you know is interested in this position, please email your resume or call 7134231646

