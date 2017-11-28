Associate Materials Control Specialist

About the Role:
Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for an associate material controls specialist to work in Williston, North Dakota to work for a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to begin a career in the oil and gas industry and to work in an exciting, fast paced and challenging environment.
Duties to include but not limited to:
* Assists with the identification of material requirements, acquisition, and need dates
* Coordinate with project management/operations, procurement, and engineering to maximize material availability and minimize surplus.
* May assist in the accumulation and maintenance of materials control files, such as requisitions, purchase orders, etc.
* Work under close supervision of the Materials Control Supervisor or other Materials Control Specialists.
Skills/Requirements
* This is an entry level position
* Clerical experience preferred
* Microsoft Excel experience preferred
* Good customer service skills
If this is a position you would like to apply for, please get in touch today.
