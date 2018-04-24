Assitant Civil Detailer

Company Progressive GE

Location Kansas City

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is seeking a talented CAD Detailer to join one of our biggest clients in the engineering industry. The team is currently considering all levels of experience, however, previous experience in Civil 3D or Microstation will be highly considered.

Job Title: Assistant Civil Detailer

Location: Kansas City, MO 64114, USA

Employment Type: 8-month contract

(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Job Description

* Assist in planning and preparing detailed drawings for site layout and development, substation layout and development, to include grading, drainage elements, permitting support, stormwater/hydrology modeling, utility corridors, roads, and other civil-related components.* Use 3D software to assist in modeling surfaces and pipe networks, manipulating corridors, managing styles and template development.* Provide a range of drawing production work including problem analysis, layout, detailing, drafting, and calculations on project of substantial variety and complexity.

Job Requirements

* Bachelor's degree in drafting technology with minimum of 3 years related experience or Associates degree with minimum of 4 years related experience or specialized CAD certification or high school diploma with minimum 5 years of related experience.* Proficiency in at least one 3D design software package. Civil 3D or Inroads experience is preferred. Microstation experience is beneficial.* Coursework and/or experience in civil infrastructure system design is preferred.

