Assembly Compression Supervisor

A Global Oil and Gas Service company is currently looking for experienced Assembly Compression Supervisors for full time positions, working on a Monday through Saturday schedule in the Houston area. We are currently looking for both, day shift and night shift Supervisors who are ready to start immediately.

This would suit an experienced supervisor, as the oil and gas industry is recovering from the downturn- our client is ahead and ready to start direct hires immediately.

We are looking for Assembly Compression Supervisors with the following background:

- At least 5 years experience in a supervisory role within an assembly shop

- Great interpersonal skills

- Experience working with an assembly in the Oil and Gas industry

-Bilingual preferred but not required

Here's what you'll get in return:

- Full time position

- Exceptional pay rate

- 15 to 20 hours Over time every week

- Over Time provided at Time and a half

- Eligibility for Benefits

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

