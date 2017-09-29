Artificial Lift Technologist

Company Fircroft

Location Whitecourt

About the Role:

The Role:

This position will focus on optimizing, diagnosing and improving runtime hydraulic lift systems in operations.



* Analyze hydraulic lift performance daily and by exception

* Troubleshoot issues hydraulic lift systems and remediate

* Focus on improving runtimes of the systems

* Focus on improving pump performance

* Feedback to engineering staff on improvements needed and cost reduction on upcoming deployments

Required Skills and Qualifications

* Extensive hands on experience with troubleshooting and optimizing hydraulic piston pumps (Piston, KOBE) hard requirement

* Extensive hands on experience with troubleshooting and optimizing hydraulic lift surface units



The Company:

Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their LNG mega-project in Western Canada.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.



The position is based in Whitecourt,Alberta



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Preferred Skills and Qualifications

* Engineering Technologist Diploma

* Extensive hands on experience with troubleshooting and optimizing hydraulic lift jet pumps

* Experience in designing and economic evaluation of hydraulic lift

* Knowledge in following IT tools: Microsoft Office suite (Intermediate to expert level).

* Experience in PCN/SCADA/Automation data - interface data in the field



About Fircroft:

