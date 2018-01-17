Company Vivid Resourcing

My client is actively looking for an Area Manager to work on the Hampshire Highways Contract team. It is essential that the ideal candidate is relatively local to the area.

Job Purpose

To support the Operations Manager in the successful delivery of the Hampshire Highways maintenance contract. The role requires a positive working relationship with the client, the contract team, the supply chain and all other stakeholders. Identify process improvements through innovation or adoption of best practice optimising the use of technology to save time, effort and cost whilst developing a high performing teams.

Key Accountabilities

* Delivering the services in line with the contract requirements and to the satisfaction of the client and their customers;* Promote the development of an Injury Free Environment safety culture within the Area and support the wider culture development across Hampshire Highways;* Work with the commercial and finance teams in understanding and managing the output from the system;* Developing a positive working relationship with the client;* Planning the resources to deliver the area portfolio of works;* Taking ownership of the area commercial performance and working closely with the commercial manager and team to produce forecasts and cost value reports;* Management of the depots in line with the policies and procedures;

* Monthly liaison with the client on area performance through collaborative meeting arrangements;* Report to the Operations Manager on all aspects of the Area performance;* Agree, set and monitor performance objectives in terms of time, cost, safety, quality programme;* Work with the commercial team in managing contractual issues with the client team, subcontractors and suppliers;* Provide training, development and encouragement to staff and operatives to ensure all works are resourced with sufficiently competent and motivated resources for the role expected of them;* Ensure a regular and robust timetable of internal communication with staff and operatives for which you are responsible;* Be prepared to act as Operations Manager as required in the absence of the Operations Manager.

Key Performance Indicators

* Strong leadership skills, leading by example, setting standards, guiding and coaching, working collaboratively and diffusing issues;* Client focussed approach;* Good communication skills: verbal, presentations and reports;* Self-motivated, able to manage own workload, and set and prioritise works for others* Focused on results;* Commercial knowledge and understanding;* Strong commitment to safety, environment and ethical behaviours.

Qualifications

* Professional qualification, degree or HNC/D or equivalent demonstrable experience* Competent in use of general MS tools* Experience in highway maintenance and management* CSCS* Driving licence* Site Managers Safety Training Scheme (SMSTS) or equivalent.

Knowledge and Experience

* Leadership, management and supervision of staff;* Strong budget management and cost control skills;* Detailed understanding of health and safety management and the requirements of CDM;* Ability to assess the impact of risk and opportunity and respond appropriately;* Ability to deliver excellent customer service that focuses on both internal and external customers, working effectively with others to ensure a joined up service is provided;* Ability to develop plans, initiate and evaluate change to bring about service improvements through working/consulting with stakeholders including staff, members and partner agencies;* Experience in managing Highways operations.

Duration: 12 Months Rolling

Location: Hampshire

Rate: Negotiable

