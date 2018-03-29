Area Environmental Advisor

Company Orion Group

Location Fort Nelson

About the Role:

* Provide support to the Fort Nelson area* Assist in data gathering and consolidation to implement Spectra Energy's Environmental Management Program* Provide support to Area Occupational, Health, Safety & Environment committees for environmental issues* Provide local environmental support for ongoing operations and projects as well as for other related issues by helping identify and resolve environmental issues and risks* Develop proposals for long-term mitigation of identified environmental risks* Research regulatory requirements for various environmental risks* Ensure systems are maintained for accurate and timely regulatory compliance and corporate reporting (monthly, annually, incident)* Completing routine environmental reporting to regulatory agencies as required* Provide environmental support for emergency/incident response support the implementation of the Enbridge Environmental Management Program, its processes and standard operating procedures in Area support the investigation of serious environmental incidents to determine causes and develop recommendations support environmental training.

Required Qualifications:

* Degree or diploma in environmental studies, biology, science or a related engineering discipline* Experience with working/living in northern and remote settings* Excellent verbal and written communication skills* Proficiency in use of computers and programs* Class 5 driver's license* Must have a clean driving record

Desire Qualifications

* Working knowledge of BC and NEB environmental regulations, industry standards and best practices* Excellent interpersonal skills* Experience in energy or related industry* Good organization skills; the capability of working independently and of functioning well in a team environment* Demonstrated ability to effectively solve problems by using analytical skills* Related Professional Designation

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Environmental Advisor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

