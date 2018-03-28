Area Engineer

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Responsibilities



Size and specify equipment and materials to meet design requirements

Design pipelines, meter stations, compressor stations, pump stations and components within processing facilities

Model and evaluate gathering systems, including field compression and suggest efficiency and debottlenecking projects

Possess fundamental knowledge of midstream gas processing and gathering assets and design considerations

Possess knowledge of codes, standards, and regulations related to midstream business (inclusive of B31.3, B31.8, DOT 192, DOT 195, NFPA, and others as required)

Communicate effectively with other team members (operations, construction, commercial, etc)

Proactively seek opportunities to learn and develop and to find solutions for maximizing value to the business unit

Provide technical support to operations for plant startups and troubleshooting

Provide timely cost estimating for projects

Generate AFEs

Provide project management on assigned capital projects

Develop treating and process simulations and models and review against operating conditions

Suggest optimization projects to enhance process recoveries and efficiencies

Assure all Targa design and construction standards are met and followed

Assure State, Federal and Targa regulations and policies in Safety and Environmental areas are adhered to within area of responsibility.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum Essential Qualifications



BS degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering from 4-year accredited University.

Minimum 3-5 years of experience in either/or natural gas gathering, compression, processing, fractionation, construction or field operations.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Products to include Word and Excel.

Ability to interface effectively with all levels within the company as well as organizations outside the company.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Regular and Reliable Attendance

Physical Demands and Work Environment



Ability to lift, push, and pull 50 pounds.

Ability to work in changing climate conditions and a plant environment.

Able to work in close quarters: i.e., work while kneeling, squatting, sitting, climbing, and standing.

Follow and adhere to all applicable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) guidelines (ex: eye protection, footwear, Nomex).

The employee frequently is required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle, or fee



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Preferred Qualifications



5-10 years of experience in either/or natural gas gathering, compression, processing, fractionation, construction or field operations.

Experience with acid gas handling and process equipment.

Process simulation and pipeline modeling experience with HYSYS, PROMAX, WinSim, WinFlow, Synergee, FlareNet, or similar applications

Experience with Microsoft Project

1+ year of experience in project engineering, project management or related work experience such as internships



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

