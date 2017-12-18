Company AFW UK

About the Role:

Job title: Appointed Person Lifting Operations

Ref No: 2017-10132

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Repsol OLS Clyde

Duration: Ongoing (3x3 Rotation)

WorleyParsons is currently sourcing for an Appointed Person Lifting Operations on a ongoing basis.

Purpose / Role

* Appointed Person - Moving Loads is formally appointed by the Site/Installation Responsible person to:* Act as the Site/Installation Responsible Persons representative (focal point) for all technical issues relating to lifting and moving loads* Provide safe systems of work for all activities associated with lifting and moving loads to ensure that all lifting operations can be carried out efficiently without risk to safety and in accordance with UK Statutory Regulations and the Client/WorleyParsons Corporate standards* Act as the site/installation focal point for all technical matters relating to the specification, procurement and the Integrity Assurance process of all items of Lifting Equipment on the site/installation

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Responsible to the OIM/Site Construction Manager for providing the assurance through technical audit that the management, control and execution of lifting operations are in compliance with the UK Statutory Regulations, the Clients Lifting Standards and procedures, and where applicable, the WorleyParsons Corporate Lifting standards* Accountable for Safety and implementing Our Beyond Zero Standards, Our Safety Leadership expectations and our Engagement tools* Lifting operations are being undertaken within a safe system of work e.g. properly planned, risk assessed, appropriately supervised and carried out in a safe manner by competent personnel* Provide technical guidance and support to the offshore Rigging teams to ensure all lifting operations are implemented safely and efficiently and in accordance with LOLER and BS7121 Parts 1, 2,11 and any other applicable project specific lifting standards* Custodian for the management of change process for lift plans, ensuring all changes to lift plans are formally documented, evaluated and where applicable endorsed by the appropriate technical authority(s). All changes to lift plan must be endorsed by the Appointed Person* Review and endorse all lift plans developed by the site/installation rigging function and those of WorleyParsons 3rd party contractors and Specialist Vendors* Ensure that the technical integrity of all lifting equipment used on the site/installation is continually assured thorough the performance of regular lifting equipment inspections are carried out in accordance with the requirements of LOLER and where applicable, the Assets Written Scheme of Examination (WSE)

Qualifications/Training

* A Valid Competent Person Qualification issued by one of the following award bodies :

CPCS A61 Appointed Person (Blue Card)

LOLER Competent Person (Certificate of Competence OPITO)

ECITB Appointed Person - Appointed Person Moving Loads (Certificate of Training) and TAP01 Planning a Rigging Operation (Certificate of Achievement) In addition to the above qualifications:

* Lifting Equipment Inspection* Rigging Loft Management* WorleyParsons mandatory training (Induction, RA, etc)* Managing Working at Height* Use of Fall Arrest Suspension and rescue Equipment* Working at Height/Harness Equipment User* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical/MIST* Banksman/Slinging Stage 3 (OPITO)

Experience

* Extensive experience and proven competence in the planning, risk assessment and safe implementation of lifting operations during the fabrication and HUC activities of structures(topsides, process plant modules, jackets, bridges, flare towers etc.), offshore and where applicable, for onshore construction sites* Fully conversant with in BSEN technical standards, processes and procedures for assuring the technical Integrity of lifting equipment (e.g. thorough examination, certification and inspection requirements)

Competencies

* Extensive knowledge and understanding of the UK Regulations (LOLER, PUWER, HSWA) and with International standards and codes associated with lifting and hoisting operations and lifting equipment and the ability to disseminate the requirements of these to the Supervision and rigging team members* The ability to assess the vagaries of all categories of lifting operations to provide such planning, selection of crane(s), lifting accessories and equipment, instruction and supervision as is necessary for the task to be undertaken safely. This may include consultation with other responsible bodies if necessary and ensuring that, where different organizations are involved, they collaborate as necessary to ensure conformance with safe and good working practice.

