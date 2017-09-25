Company G2 Recruitment

Location Hasselt

About the Role:

Application Developer

Application Developer| Hasselt| Competitive Salary

My client is a AV company working on Application development. They are looking to hire an experienced Application Developer. Based in Hasselt, this client is looking for over 2 years' experience as an Application Developer.

Requirements:

* Over 2 years' experience as C++ Software Developer* Experience with Applications* QT Knowledge* Lives or willing to travel to Hasselt* Experience with AV systems* Ability to speak English

Beneficial:

* Software Testing experience* Knowledge of UX* Dutch or French is a bonus

Location: Hasselt Area

Role: Application Engineer

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

Type: Permanent

If you wish to be considered for this Application Engineer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.

