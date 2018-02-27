APC Engineer

Company Fircroft

Support the process and operations departments daily in resolving process control problems to ensure efficient plant operation and performance reporting. * Administration software configuration and maintenance of Aspentech APC and PIMS (IP21), Web21 and Aspen Calc. AMS and DOC4000 * Monitor APC availability & utilization, strive to increase their attainment to make it more functional giving the maximum realization via checking loop healthiness & module validations * Builds process model for process simulation studies and support IBNSINA Plants Simulators. * Feasibility study of advance process control based solutions such Multivariable control, software analyzer, optimizer, Alarm handling, expert systems etc. and monitor control loop performance /Troubleshoots plants process control problems Develops & Implements corrective actions. * Leads projects that it is related to process control domain for implementation on high-level plant information system platform. * Recommends modifications to existing production reporting programs for migration to open non-proprietary platform to improve usability and/or maintainability. * Plans the upgrades and identifies future interface opportunities with ERP/ Documentation system for total plant support. Participate in any type of testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning and start up related to process control to ensure proper compliance. * Maintain impeccable process control system documentation. The employee is responsible for carrying out his duties to the highest quality standards, to be aware of the Company's Quality Program, and to be aware of and to comply with, his department's standard operating procedures and Company's policies and procedures in general. Carry out duties safely and comply with all Company's safety procedures, regulations and programs



One of the biggest Chemical Manufacturing Companies in Saudi Arabia



Looking for Saudi National Candidate

Candidate should be Bachelors degree

Willing to be relocated in Jubail, KSA.



