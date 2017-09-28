AP Accountant

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES



Includes, but is not limited to:

* Process invoices for payment to vendors by checking invoices for accuracy, resolving discrepancies, and entering data into system.

* Process cheques and refund requests: check requests for accuracy; resolve problems; enter data into system; attached required support for audit.

* Process payment information in accordance with SKD payment terms requirements.

* Prepare monthly vendor statement, to be sent to each vendor to ensure we accrue for missing or delayed invoices.

* Comply with applicable company policies.

* Complete bank reconciliations.

* Petty cash custodian.

* Submit withholding tax, VAT to the revenue department.

* Answer phone, open and review mail, and walk-in inquiries; research questions; provide accurate and prompt resolution to inquiries.

* Liaise closely with auditors and other parties.

* Perform withholding tax (WHT) and input vat reconciliation

* Other duties as assigned.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

PERSON SPECIFICATION



Knowledge Skills

* Ability to competently and safely perform duties defined in the job description

* Technical Finance or Accounting Certificate or equivalent experience.

* 2-4 years' experience in a finance role

* Fluent in English

* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

* Problem Solving and Leadership skill

* Good communication skill



