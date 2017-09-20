Android Role (Senior C++ and Linux Developer)

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Antwerpen
Posted on 
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 11:13am

About the Role:

Android Role (Senior C++ and Linux Developer)

My client is an international software company, looking to hire an experienced C++ and Linux developer who is interested in Android software. Based in the Antwerp area, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as a Developer who has an interest in continues growth both with the company and as a developer.

Requirements:



* Any Android Knowledge
* 4 years' working with Embedded systems
* Strong C++ and Linux Knowledge
* Knowledge of Application Development
* Able to work in Antwerp
* Ability to speak fluent English

Beneficial:



* Ability to speak French or Dutch is a plus
* Experience working on Audio equipment

Location: Antwerp Area

Role: Android Developer

Salary: Negotiable

Benefits: Insurances, Meal Vouchers

Start Date: ASAP

If you wish to be considered for this Android Developer please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.

Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Sub_Category 
Developer - Software Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
617227