Company G2 Recruitment

Location Antwerpen

About the Role:

Android Role (Senior C++ and Linux Developer)

My client is an international software company, looking to hire an experienced C++ and Linux developer who is interested in Android software. Based in the Antwerp area, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as a Developer who has an interest in continues growth both with the company and as a developer.

Requirements:

* Any Android Knowledge* 4 years' working with Embedded systems* Strong C++ and Linux Knowledge* Knowledge of Application Development* Able to work in Antwerp* Ability to speak fluent English

Beneficial:

* Ability to speak French or Dutch is a plus* Experience working on Audio equipment

Location: Antwerp Area

Role: Android Developer

Salary: Negotiable

Benefits: Insurances, Meal Vouchers

Start Date: ASAP

If you wish to be considered for this Android Developer please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.

Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Software Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

