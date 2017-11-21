About the Role:
Job Title: Analyst I
Location: Syracuse, 13202, New York, United States
Employment Type: 8-month contract
(With possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
Job Purpose:
The Operational Excellence Specialist will provide analytical support and business guidance across a wide range of projects. Key tasks include:
* Sustains the high level of customer service through analysis of current quality issues and develops appropriate improvement.
* Where performance shortfalls exist against key process metrics, work with the relevant business functional leads to define the root cause and support those leads to implement effective corrective action plans.
* Work with business on achieving key project deliverables
* Help to define and manage process metrics, using a customer centric approach
* Support the deployment of Performance Excellence in the business, building local capability and engagement
Key Accountabilities:
* Responsible for leveraging technology to deliver reporting, data analysis, and key performance indicators that demonstrate to customers the quality of service being delivered.
* Support the analysis of systems and processes across business functions in order to identify inefficiencies and opportunities for improving operational and customer service performance.
* Provide data analysis to support delivering business results, improving service delivery, maintaining compliance and governmental reporting.
* Use root cause analysis and data analytics, leveraging Six-Sigma and Lean techniques, to investigate the cause of performance issues and co-develop countermeasures and action plans with the business.
* Assess the value, feasibility and risk of process initiatives, in order to provide a set of priorities. Record the benefits of improvement initiatives in order to share best practices and help demonstrate value.
* Assist with the development of compelling business cases to obtain stakeholder buy-in.
* Develop and integrate process improvement change plans, ensuring effective communications and successful engagement.
* Acquire up-to-date information regarding industry best practices and latest technology to improve internal practices, reduce operational cost and increase operational efficiency.
* Facilitate workshops and meetings, using cross-functional teams to undertake analysis, solve problems, drive engagement and develop solutions to process issues.
