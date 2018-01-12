Analyst (Entry-Level)

Company Progressive GE

Location Detroit

About the Role:

Job Title: Analyst I

Location: Detroit Michigan USA 48226

Employment Type: 12-month contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

JOB DESCRIPTION

* Reviews, analyzes and evaluates business systems and user needs.* Formulates systems to parallel overall business strategies.* Gathers requirements, participates in meetings regarding applications development. May perform limited testing.* May be responsible for documenting and translating business processes in a clear and concise method by using their knowledge of business process mapping and of the various tools and software that are available. This will be accomplished by focusing on specific client requirements and ultimately interpreting these requirements into an illustration of the overall business process.

