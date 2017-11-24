Company AFW UK

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting an Analyst Developer to provide analyst development for the service area, complying with agreed standards and procedures.

* Promote and support IT Services throughout the business community* Works within the IT team structure, exhibiting a positive and proactive attitude* Carry out software development in accordance with agile software development methodologies and adhering to IT team's procedures and practices* Carry out testing in accordance with IT team testing strategies* Provide support for applications in accordance with Service Level Agreements* Assist in ensuring systems are documented appropriately* Comply with standards and procedures

* Degree in computer science or equivalent* Competent in the following core programming languages / development platforms: C#, ASP.Net, MVC, JavaScript, Oracle SQL* Competent in windows forms, web and web service development* Desirable Skills - Classic ASP, VB.Net, Visual Basic 6, Visual Basic 3, Oracle Forms and Reports, SSRS reports* Familiar with knockout.js, D3, ORMs* Familiar in the creation of technical specifications* Familiar of estimating, planning, risk analysis and control of their own work* Familiar with working in an agile software development team and/or has an awareness of agile methodologies, practices and principals* Familiar with Atlassian Software Suite: JIRA, Confluence, Portfolio, Bit Bucket, Bamboo* Competent in unit testing, familiar in system testing and awareness of running a User Acceptance test* Awareness of creating, amending and populating both Oracle and SQL-Server database