About the Role:

My client, an organisation based in Geelong are recruiting for an Agile Coach for a 6 month contract period.

Background

This business is transitioning into an agile environment and require a coach to lead that change. They have developed some tools and practices which are ready to be implemented. The organisation has an appetite for change and is bought into the idea of implementing agile methodologies but there is still some work to do.

Contract Duration: 6 Months

The Requirement

* Help the business transition to agile through coaching, guiding and ensuring there is a minimum level of adoption, such that, there are a good number of agile people in the business.* Implement weekly stand up's* Change management to help employees with the transition* Running, observing and feeding back on stand up's* Process mapping* Reporting back to the business on progress

Ideal Candidate

* Someone who is able to guide gently and gain buy in* Having familiarity with LEAN* A project management background

