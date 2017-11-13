Advisory Consultant - Power Market Modelling

Company Fircroft

Location Woking,Surrey,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting opportunity to join a global leader in energy technology within their power market modelling team. In the role, you will gain client facing and commercial experience, travel internationally, and have excellent global opportunities for rapid career progression (not just within consulting but also project management, product development, sales, pre-sales).



The position will be split roughly between 25% developing power market models and energy outlook reports and 75% client-based project work.



Main accountabilities of the role involve:

* Provide energy market expertise by researching and remaining informed on electricity and fuel markets, economic and technology trends, industry practices, regional developments and subject matter developments.

* Contribute to the development of the Energy Market Outlook reports

* Perform advisory / consulting work and develop and deliver reports and presentations to clients.

* Demonstrate market analysis and optimisation solutions to clients to support sales.

* Develop best practices, routines and innovative solutions to improve production efficiency and quality of the Reference Case and consulting reports.

* Cooperate and communicate effectively with the team to provide relevant information, assistance and technical support.

* Contribute to sales and marketing activities including development of webcasts, material, thought leadership, client and conference presentations, etc.



*The position is listed as an Advisory Consultant but the client will also consider applications to start at analyst level for fresh graduates or more technically biased applicants.



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Knowledge and Experience

* Strong skills in quantitative analysis and mathematical modelling

* Knowledge of energy markets, particularly power/electricity markets

* Degree in Economics, Finance, Mathematics, Engineering, Operational Research or related quantitative subject



Skills / Working Style

* Excellent communication demonstrating ability to communicate clearly and convincingly describing complex topics in an easy to understand manner, to both clients and internal stakeholders

* Strong presentation skills demonstrating ability to create convincing client presentations and proposals

* Comfortable engaging convincingly with clients and capable of interacting productively at operational levels.

* Proactive, results-oriented and well organized



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Deep understanding of at least one EU power market and general knowledge of the EU wholesale power market

* Power / electricity market modelling experience

* Advanced or Postgraduate degree



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Key words: power market modelling, electricity market modelling, energy market modelling, power markets, electricity markets, energy markets, power market, electricity market, mathematical modelling, energy optimisation, plexus, aurora, advisory consultant, energy consultant, power market analyst, energy market analyst, quantitative, economic modelling

Job Type Permanent

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Consultant Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now