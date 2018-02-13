Company Fircroft

Location Toledo

About the Role:

The Role:

- Provide short-term administrative support for the Learning and Development center.

- Including materials and record management, technical document editing, e-learning course reviews, loading documents into data management system (documentum), assist with training room set-up, catering requests and training laptop updates.

- Experience with Microsoft office products, MS Word and Excel.



