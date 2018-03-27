About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy is currently recruiting for an Administrative Assistant to work for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies based in Denver, Colorado. If you want to work for an amazing company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here. This company is one that is multinational with an annual revenue of over $ 20 billion per annum, they have facilities worldwide and are one of the front runners in their established industry.
Title: Administrative Associate
Pay rate: $15/hr
Duration: 6 Months
Shift: 8hr work days, M-F, 40hr work weeks
Work Location:Denver Colorado USA
Looking for an individual to sit at the receptionist desks, answer incoming calls, direct people to correct locations, answer any questions and other receptionist duties
Works under close supervision, with work closely defined and standardized which allows the incumbent limited opportunity to use judgment or initiative. Performs simple, routine, and repetitive administrative functions.
Skills and Experience
0-2 years of experience. Entry level position
This is an opportunity to begin a career in administrative roles.
If this sounds like something that would interest you can reach me on 1713 423 1636 or simply apply above
The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.