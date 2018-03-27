Company Progressive GE

Location Denver, Colorado

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is currently recruiting for an Administrative Assistant to work for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies based in Denver, Colorado. If you want to work for an amazing company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here. This company is one that is multinational with an annual revenue of over $ 20 billion per annum, they have facilities worldwide and are one of the front runners in their established industry.

Title: Administrative Associate

Pay rate: $15/hr

Duration: 6 Months

Shift: 8hr work days, M-F, 40hr work weeks

Work Location:Denver Colorado USA

Looking for an individual to sit at the receptionist desks, answer incoming calls, direct people to correct locations, answer any questions and other receptionist duties

Works under close supervision, with work closely defined and standardized which allows the incumbent limited opportunity to use judgment or initiative. Performs simple, routine, and repetitive administrative functions.

Skills and Experience

0-2 years of experience. Entry level position

This is an opportunity to begin a career in administrative roles.

If this sounds like something that would interest you can reach me on 1713 423 1636 or simply apply above

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs,Receptionist Jobs,Secretary Jobs

Salary $15 per hour

