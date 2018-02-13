Administrative Associate

Company Progressive GE

Location Williston

About the Role:

Title: Administrative Specialist

Rate : $19

Schedule: - You have the choice of two different shifts on a rotation basis of 8 days on and 6 days off.

-Day rotation is Thursday to Thursday 7am-5pm, Friday through Wednesday off, Thursday to Thursday 1pm-11pm, Friday through Wednesday off.

- Night rotation is Thursday to Thursday 10pm-8am then Friday through Wednesday off.



Main responsibilities and requirement's:

-Under general supervision, works within a specialized function with work verified on an as needed basis.

-Performs simple, routine, and repetitive administrative functions.



-Requires ability to perform basic numerical, statistical, and/or financial analysis.

Applies common sense understanding to carry out detailed but uninvolved written or oral instructions.

-Requires 0-2 years of experience.

