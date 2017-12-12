Administrative Assistant (Invoice Processing)

Company Progressive GE

Location Detroit

About the Role:

Employment Type: 12-month contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Performs complex purchasing and administrative duties for department staff, including but not limited to;

* Creating purchase orders* Auditing and preparing invoices for payment* Maintaining data spreadsheets* Ordering office supplies and equipment* Maintaining and distributing department contracts/agreements, department mail distribution* Communicating with all levels of management both inside and outside the client

QUALIFICATIONS

* Knowledge of intermediate software functions, such as MS Word, MS Excel* Knowledge of office machines* Experience with email systems* Excellent interpersonal skills and communications skills* Ability to handle routine situations with minimal direction regarding tasks to be performed* Ability to work under deadline pressure* Ability to work independently* Excellent spelling, punctuation, proofreading, and grammatical skills* 2 years minimum office experience is preferred

