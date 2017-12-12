Administrative Assistant (Invoice Processing)

About the Role:
Employment Type: 12-month contract
(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
JOB DESCRIPTION
Performs complex purchasing and administrative duties for department staff, including but not limited to;
* Creating purchase orders
* Auditing and preparing invoices for payment
* Maintaining data spreadsheets
* Ordering office supplies and equipment
* Maintaining and distributing department contracts/agreements, department mail distribution
* Communicating with all levels of management both inside and outside the client
QUALIFICATIONS
* Knowledge of intermediate software functions, such as MS Word, MS Excel
* Knowledge of office machines
* Experience with email systems
* Excellent interpersonal skills and communications skills
* Ability to handle routine situations with minimal direction regarding tasks to be performed
* Ability to work under deadline pressure
* Ability to work independently
* Excellent spelling, punctuation, proofreading, and grammatical skills
* 2 years minimum office experience is preferred
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.