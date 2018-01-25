Administrative Assistant

About the Role:
The Role:
This position will support the LBU Manager and LBU Controller
* Perform a wide variety of administrative duties of a highly confidential and sensitive nature, in support of the top executive of a major functional area or profit center.
* Promote and implement measures to improve customer relations.
* Guide and instruct new support staff. Compose correspondence and release under own signature, as authorized. Produce a variety of documents using various software packages.
* Manipulate data on spreadsheets and/or database software programs, utilizing new formula and formats, as applicable. Coordinate with other management and outside personnel to obtain, assemble, format, and disseminate information necessary for standard and special requests.
* Answer and route telephone calls, transmitting decisions and instructions and answering inquiries to aid executive in the resolution of routine matters.
* Make complete travel arrangements and coordinate meetings and conferences with customers high level executives.
* Arrange for facilities, transportation, lodging and special activities.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Requirements
* High School Diploma
* 2 - 5 years experience as an administrative assistance
* Preference for experience working for company in similar industry
* Experience with Microsoft Office
About Fircroft:
