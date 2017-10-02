Administrative Assistant

Company Fircroft

Location Paris-l'Hôpital

About the Role:

The Role:

The service holder shall carry out general administration (e.g. input and check timesheets, organize team logistics, organize meetings and coordination of meeting room booking)



1. Operate filing system to ensure that all paperwork is properly maintained.

2. Document production, archiving and control (e.g. assigns codes/numbers to documents).

3. Generate standard reports from systems.

4. Provide first point of contact internally and for outside callers to the Project team.

5. Type and write up paper work associated with supporting manager or others professionals.

6. Requisition standard goods/stationery for the Project team.

7. Ensure good coordination and communication with project team, CLIENT main office and other concerned personnel.

8. Handling of travel/logistics and hotel reservation.

9. Follow-up of a Project Paris staff and keep updated the POB in the office.

10. To carry out any other task as may be assigned by the Project management.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Quality / Timing: excellent

Show initiative: good

Effectiveness of filling system: excellent

Responsiveness and flexibility : excellent



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary €24000 to €216000 Per year

