Administrative Assistance

About the Role:
Responsibilities:
Qualifications:
- Assists management and supervisors with administrative and clerical tasks for the environmental group
- Mails and tracks mailing deliveries, such as checks and filings to reporting agencies
- Routes reports for signatures
- Transfers reports to discs and electronic files
- Writes checks
- Schedules meetings
- Troubleshoots and manages the fixing of office equipment, such as copy machines, printers, scanners, fax, etc..
- Tracks and manages maintenance and repairs on department vehicles
- Manages SharePoint and electronic filing
- Strong data management skills
- Strong work ethic
- Timely, organized, and takes initiative
- Proficient in SharePoint and Microsoft Suite of Applications
