Company WorleyParsons

Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking for an Administration Assistant to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in one of our Westhill office on a temporary basis for 8 months This is a part-time position with flexible working hours.

Role Overview

You will join the Business Administration function which provides office support services to the project and corporate teams.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised initially on a project supporting an offshore installation.

Key Responsibilities

* Input data into CMMS System relating to work order histories.* Carry out quality check on histories before input, raising queries with offshore, Technical Authorities, etc. where appropriate.* Updating data in CMMS System in line with approved Change Requests.* Maintain accurate filing system Change Requests, etc.* Deputising for Senior CMMS Analyst where applicable/when required* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Good understanding of office administration processes and practices* Regular use of major software packages i.e.: Word/Excel etc* Ability to interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels* Maintain confidentiality at all times* Good communication skills

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

