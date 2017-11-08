Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Administration Assistant, based in Aberdeen

**Candidates must be immediately available**



Responsibilities will include:

Admin

Provide general administrative support operations team

Maintain holiday record cards, absence reports, weekly movement sheet

Maintain hospitality register

Diary management for Director & Operations Manager

Organise on-site team meetings

Co-ordinate video-conference calls, etc

Liaise with team regarding booking, recording of learning, training

Attend/Minute meetings as requested

Monthly Reports; Accounts; Partner reports; headcount; risk register

Offshore support / Reporting



Travel and events

Coordinate venue and event management for the project

Facilitate events for company employees, director level up

Planning event logistics, scheduling workshops and meetings

Setting, communicating and maintaining event time-lines

Ensure events are delivered efficiently - delivering events on time, within budget and that meets /exceeds expectations

Facilitating travel approvals, coordinating travel plans and logging travel data (transport, costs, itinerary changes etc) for colleagues in UK and internationally

Booking flights through a travel booking agency and dealing with passport/visa/Esta applications

May require unsocial working hours depending on the nature of the workload/event



Knowledge/Skills & Experience

Admin

Demonstrable knowledge of storing/manipulating and producing work using software packages available, including Excel

SAP Financials

Demonstrable knowledge of storing/filing documents & correspondence using Livelink

Experience in local business setup



Travel and events

Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail

Time management skills and ability to work well under pressure

Calculate costs and manage event budgets



Contract position



