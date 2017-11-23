Admin Technical Clerk

About the Role:
The Role:
SAP Service Co-ordinator
Sec/Admin
Reception Cover
* Provide SAP Support to Contract Managers for job creation and invoicing
* Provide word-processing and secretarial support
* Provide Reception cover during periods of holiday, sickness and absence
* Receive, direct and relay telephone messages and e-mail messages
* Assist in the planning and preparation of meetings, conferences and conference telephone calls
* General sec/admin
The Company:
Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* SAP experience required but not essential as training will be provided
* Working experience in Microsoft Office Suite, Word, Excel, Powerpoint.
