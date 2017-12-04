Accounts Payable Assistant

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accounts Assistant Jobs

Salary £11 to £11 Per hour

Job ID 625810

Our first tier Service Company client are seeking an Accounts Payable Invoice Processor for a duaration of 6 months.SUMMARY OF REQUIREMENTImmediate availabilityExperience of using SAP2-3 years minimum Accounts Payable experienceHappy to take on a 6 month contractWe are looking for an experienced Invoice Processor with good SAP knowledge and experience.The Accounts Payable Processor is responsible for processing invoices relating to the purchase of materials and services and will work closely with other members of the Accounts Payable team and Management to ensure that the function operates smoothly and efficiently. The Accounts Payable Department process a very high volume of invoices for the majority of divisions.The role will involve regular contact with Vendors, Supply Chain Management, Treasury and other internal departments on a regular basis to resolve invoice and payment queries.MAIN DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:Ensuring that the processing of all invoices is performed in a timely and efficient manner paying particular attention to detailEnsuring that all relevant company processes and procedures are adhered toEnsuring that all internal invoice queries are dealt with in a timely mannerBeing pro-active in dealing with non-compliance of company 'Procure to Pay' processWorking closely with other members of the AP team and management to ensure the provision of a first class service to the companies suppliers and internal clientsMonthly review and clearing of aged GR/IR balancesPerforming any other ad-hoc duties as, and when, requiredSKILLS AND EXPERIENCECompetency in Accounts Payable processes (Essential)Knowledge and experience of using SAP in an Accounts Payable context(Essential)Experience using VIM would be desirable but is not essential as training will be providedGood communication skills and confident in liaising with other departments to ensure efficient resolution of queries (Essential)