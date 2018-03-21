Accounts Payable Administrator

WorleyParsons
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Wednesday, March 21, 2018

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for an Accounts Payable Processor to join the team in Aberdeen on a contract basis for approximately 3 months.

* Accounts Payable data cleanse in run up to ERP systems deployment

* Management of Accounts Payable transition onto ERP system, working with existing out-sourced Accounts Payable team, future shared services team, and local team, to ensure new processes developed and embedded during and after go-live.

* Coding to ensure Accounts Payable invoice coding transition from old to new systems, facilitating new cross-functional processes, and managing mailboxes to remove backlogs.

* Communication with the existing IT Service Centres to transfer information from existing system to new Oracle suite.
* Manage mailboxes and control flow of information

* Previous experience working in an Accounts Payable environment
* Experience of Oracle or a similar ERP system
* Excellent organsiation skills
* Effective communication skills

Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Database Administration Jobs
