Accounts Payable Administrator

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for an Accounts Payable Processor to join the team in Aberdeen on a contract basis for approximately 3 months.

Role Overview

* Accounts Payable data cleanse in run up to ERP systems deployment* Management of Accounts Payable transition onto ERP system, working with existing out-sourced Accounts Payable team, future shared services team, and local team, to ensure new processes developed and embedded during and after go-live.* Coding to ensure Accounts Payable invoice coding transition from old to new systems, facilitating new cross-functional processes, and managing mailboxes to remove backlogs.* Communication with the existing IT Service Centres to transfer information from existing system to new Oracle suite.* Manage mailboxes and control flow of information

Role Requirements

* Previous experience working in an Accounts Payable environment* Experience of Oracle or a similar ERP system* Excellent organsiation skills* Effective communication skills

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Database Administration Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now