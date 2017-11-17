Accounts Payable

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for an Accountant to work for a world renowned global engineering company in Houston, Texas. This is a fantastic opportunity to work in an exciting environment and offers career advancement.

Responsibilities include

* Receive, review, and process payment requests* Ensure appropriate documentation is secured for US Federal and State tax requirements* Effectively manage A/P aging schedule/cash disbursement to vendors on timely basis* Communicate cash needs periodically for cash forecast* Understand job cost and overhead cost structure - apply knowledge to A/P review* Prepare monthly billing support for Joint Venture project* Prepare select General Ledger entries for Project Job Cost* Prepare monthly A/P GL to Sub-ledger reconciliation* Prepare and administer annual IRS 1099 requirements* Administer annual expatriate tax filings

