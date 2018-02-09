About the Role:
The Role:
Responsibilities
* Person will serve as an accounts assistant who will be responsible for creating invoices
* Other duties will consist of client invoicing and checking and approving invoices from their 1099 consultants
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Requirements
* High School diploma
* 2 - 5 years experience with creating invoices and sending them to clients
* Oil and gas experience a bonus not a requirement
* Quickbooks experience
* The manager wants someone who is a do-er and possesses the ability to multi-task
