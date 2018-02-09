Company Fircroft

Location Jersey Village, Texas

About the Role:

Responsibilities

* Person will serve as an accounts assistant who will be responsible for creating invoices

* Other duties will consist of client invoicing and checking and approving invoices from their 1099 consultants



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

* High School diploma

* 2 - 5 years experience with creating invoices and sending them to clients

* Oil and gas experience a bonus not a requirement

* Quickbooks experience

* The manager wants someone who is a do-er and possesses the ability to multi-task



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

