About the Role:

The Role:

The role is responsible for leading the accounting department and holds responsibility for all accounting activities including branch offices in Europe. The person coming into this role should be determined to meet challenging deadlines and taking on additional responsibilities, such as projects.



On a day-to-day / month to month basis the role is responsible for the supervision of correct bookings, monthly and annual reporting, preparation of Financial statements based on IFRS and Local Swiss GAAP, analysis of actual reports, collaboration with Tax Manager on local Swiss taxes and responsibility for all external audits.



Reporting to the CFO, as the Accounting Manager you will provide expert guidance and produce periodic reports such as monthly/yearly Financial Statements.



*Supervise and providing expert guidance for all accounting activities including county offices

*Responsible for all Accounting related Strategies, Guidelines and Procedures.

*Responsible for the Internal Control System

*Liaise and collaborate with internal and external Auditors

*Support Swiss tax compilations and liaise with Tax Manager and advisors

*Prepare and hold Financial/Accounting calculation and presentation towards stakeholders and shareholders

*Accounting interface to Shareholders



The Company:

A Midstream operator is seeking to appoint an Accounting Manager for their headquarters near Zurich. The Accounting Manager role will offer the opportunity to work within an international project environment and gain exposure to the leadership team and shareholders.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

In order to execute on these responsibilities, we would strongly prefer candidates that have already gained experience in the responsibilities outlined above and may be seeking greater shareholder exposure or team leadership experience.

A candidate should have gained the experience necessary in this role by displaying the following attributes on their CV:



*Tertiary education - Master in Accounting and/or Economics, CPA, ACA or ACCA

*At least 10 years of experience in Accounting within an international company

*Business level German and English are essential. Italian, Albanian or Greece language skills would be an advantage

*Deep knowledge of local (Swiss GAAP) and international accounting standards (IFRS)

*SAP experience

*Strong analytical, logical and systematic thinking, excellent organizational skills

*Attention to detail and accuracy and in the same time able to see the "big picture" and set priorities

*Strong communication and leadership skills

*Flexible and service



