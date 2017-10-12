Accountant - Tax

About the Role:
Aker Solutions’ Finance team based in Aberdeen is responsible for delivering compliance and advisory services to the local businesses. The team forms part of a wider compliance function within the Groups CFO area. We are now looking fora highly skilled tax professional who can strengthen our team
Responsibilities and Tasks:
- Analysing corporation tax packs for use in UK Corporate Income Tax and UK PAYE compliance
- Preparation of UK corporation tax computations, returns and group summaries
- Preparation of UK quarterly instalment corporation tax payment calculations
- Preparation of IFRS disclosures notes for UK Financial Statements
- Preparation of VAT return for UK companies
- Preparation and reporting of employee related tax reporting to HMRC including but not limited to share scheme reporting, employment intermediary reporting, P11Ds, and PAYE Settlement Agreements
- Preparing and assistance on non-UK tax filings for branches or permanent establishments of UK legal entities Assistance in compiling and analysing data in relation to resolution of tax authority queries, audits and investigations
- Maintaining tax compliance tracker and drafting reports for management on UK tax compliance status
- Assistance with tax projects as necessary, Ad hoc tax support as required
- Assistance with tax correspondence, including drafting correspondence, checking HMRC portal and acknowledgements and reviewing and analysing tax communications
Qualifications / Personal Attributes:
Professional Accountancy Qualification and/or Tax Qualification
- Must possess good skills in accounting, finance, financial reporting and tax
- Quantitative and analytical skills
- Strong communication skills
- Detail minded and accurate
- Commitment in meeting deadlines
- Ability to assess and resolve problems in a timely manner
- Minimum 4 years relevant experience in general accounting principles including IFRS and tax accounting principles
- Sound financial and accounting expertise and experience from large or complex or multinational company
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.