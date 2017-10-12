Accountant - Tax

Company NES Global Talent

Location Aberdeen, Scotland

About the Role:

Aker Solutions’ Finance team based in Aberdeen is responsible for delivering compliance and advisory services to the local businesses. The team forms part of a wider compliance function within the Groups CFO area. We are now looking fora highly skilled tax professional who can strengthen our team



Responsibilities and Tasks:

Analysing corporation tax packs for use in UK Corporate Income Tax and UK PAYE compliance

Preparation of UK corporation tax computations, returns and group summaries

Preparation of UK quarterly instalment corporation tax payment calculations

Preparation of IFRS disclosures notes for UK Financial Statements

Preparation of VAT return for UK companies

Preparation and reporting of employee related tax reporting to HMRC including but not limited to share scheme reporting, employment intermediary reporting, P11Ds, and PAYE Settlement Agreements

Preparing and assistance on non-UK tax filings for branches or permanent establishments of UK legal entities Assistance in compiling and analysing data in relation to resolution of tax authority queries, audits and investigations

Maintaining tax compliance tracker and drafting reports for management on UK tax compliance status

Assistance with tax projects as necessary, Ad hoc tax support as required

Assistance with tax correspondence, including drafting correspondence, checking HMRC portal and acknowledgements and reviewing and analysing tax communications

Qualifications / Personal Attributes:





Professional Accountancy Qualification and/or Tax Qualification

Must possess good skills in accounting, finance, financial reporting and tax

Quantitative and analytical skills

Strong communication skills

Detail minded and accurate

Commitment in meeting deadlines

Ability to assess and resolve problems in a timely manner

Minimum 4 years relevant experience in general accounting principles including IFRS and tax accounting principles

Sound financial and accounting expertise and experience from large or complex or multinational company



