Accountant - Logistics & Tariffs

* Responsible for accurate recording and allocation of monthly logistics costs (e.g. Aviation, Marine, Fuel and Shorebase costs).

* Maintain PSV allocation model and allocate monthly PSV cost.

* Liaise with Marine Coordinator to ensure accuracy and completeness of data.

* Provide monthly fuel stocks information to JV Accountants.

* Reconciliation of logistics cost pools.

* Process monthly logistics journals - i.e. prepayment release, allocation of standby costs based on POB.

* Preparation of the monthly cost report.

* Preparation of Logistics forecasts and budget.

* Maintain Tariff accounting models.

* Responsible for preparation and booking of Non-Billable accruals.

* Review JV ledgers to ensure latest commercial forecast are reflected.

* Provide variance analysis for actuals v budget.

* Review and approve Monthly Tariff costs in Maximo.

* Maintain master data for Tariff cost codes in Maximo.

* Assist with ad-hoc requests from the business.

* Generate and submit ad-hoc reports related to logistics costs to Business, Supply Chain and Finance Manager

* Provide information for internal, external and JV Audits

* Assist AP teams in resolution of any invoice issues to ensure timely payments

* Finance focal point for Logistics Manager and Supply Chain Manager on Logistics matters, to include regular meetings





* Team player willing to demonstrate flexibility/ adaptability to work through peak cycles.

* A motivated self-starter, proactive, flexible and able to respond positively to challenge and ad-hoc requests.

* Ability to meet deadlines and deliver results through planning, organising and persistence.

* Ability to contribute to the team, but equally work on own initiative with some supervision.

* Strives for continuous improvement; brings solutions and constantly seeks new and better ways to work.

* Actively shares Company vision and demonstrates ability to adapt to change.





* A motivated self-starter, proactive, flexible and able to respond positively to challenge and ad-hoc requests. With the ability to meet challenging deadlines

* Ability to contribute to the team, but equally work on own initiative with some supervision.

* Strives for continuous improvement; brings solutions and constantly seeks new and better ways to work.

* Actively shares Company vision and demonstrates ability to adapt to change.

* Good planning and organisational skills and analytical capability.



* Good communication (both verbal & written) and team working skills

* Plan and manage workload within challenging timetables with some supervision

* Can problem solve and seek out root cause solutions to avoid recurring issues

* Significant experience in Sun6, Q&A and Maximo, with strong MS Excel skills



* Can demonstrate experience in a similar role.

* Can articulate learning and training experiences



Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

