Accountant II - G/L

Company Fircroft

Location Thailand,Far East

About the Role:

The Role:

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:



Account Receivable

? Processing other revenue cycle for company, e.g., scrap sale, inventory sale and others.

? Processing all revenue cycle for company, e.g, management fee, accounting, crewing and office facilities services.

? Performing day to day account receivable transactions and preparing revenue reconciliations.



Fixed asset

? Processing fixed asset capitalization once the projects have been completed.

? Transferring project costs into fixed asset accounts (WBS settlement).

? Monitoring fixed asset acquisitions and disposals and record fixed asset transactions.

? Calculating monthly depreciation for all fixed assets (Both IFRS and PITA).

? Maintaining and updating fixed asset register and movement (Both IFRS and PITA).

? Reviewing and updating status of asset under constructions.



Month/Year end closing

? Determining project accrual for administration, marine and environment activities.

? Preparing journal entries, e.g., prepaid, accrual, expense allocations and necessary adjustment.

- Maintaining amortization table for prepayment.

- Maintaining allocation scheme and preparing necessary worksheet (Pooled WBS).

? Assisting in balance sheet preparation and monthly account reconciliations.

? Supporting month end closing task e.g. FOREX revaluation and other duties as assigned.

? Assisting in liaising with external auditors, DMF, Tax consultants and Revenue department officers in relevant matters.



Reporting

? Preparing monthly output vat report and related document for company

? Handling monthly and quarterly intercompany reconciliations.

? Assisting in financial statement preparation e.g. statutory financial statement, DMF's quarterly expenditure reports, SRB reports, BOT reports and PITA and CIT tax returns.

? Assisting in budget preparation and provide accounting information as required.

? Assisting in preparing of adhoc reporting as assigned



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now