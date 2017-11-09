Accountant II - G/L

About the Role:
The Role:
MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES:
Account Receivable
? Processing other revenue cycle for company, e.g., scrap sale, inventory sale and others.
? Processing all revenue cycle for company, e.g, management fee, accounting, crewing and office facilities services.
? Performing day to day account receivable transactions and preparing revenue reconciliations.
Fixed asset
? Processing fixed asset capitalization once the projects have been completed.
? Transferring project costs into fixed asset accounts (WBS settlement).
? Monitoring fixed asset acquisitions and disposals and record fixed asset transactions.
? Calculating monthly depreciation for all fixed assets (Both IFRS and PITA).
? Maintaining and updating fixed asset register and movement (Both IFRS and PITA).
? Reviewing and updating status of asset under constructions.
Month/Year end closing
? Determining project accrual for administration, marine and environment activities.
? Preparing journal entries, e.g., prepaid, accrual, expense allocations and necessary adjustment.
- Maintaining amortization table for prepayment.
- Maintaining allocation scheme and preparing necessary worksheet (Pooled WBS).
? Assisting in balance sheet preparation and monthly account reconciliations.
? Supporting month end closing task e.g. FOREX revaluation and other duties as assigned.
? Assisting in liaising with external auditors, DMF, Tax consultants and Revenue department officers in relevant matters.
Reporting
? Preparing monthly output vat report and related document for company
? Handling monthly and quarterly intercompany reconciliations.
? Assisting in financial statement preparation e.g. statutory financial statement, DMF's quarterly expenditure reports, SRB reports, BOT reports and PITA and CIT tax returns.
? Assisting in budget preparation and provide accounting information as required.
? Assisting in preparing of adhoc reporting as assigned
