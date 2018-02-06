6924 - Warehouseman CO

About the Role:
Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for an Associate Ware-houseman in the Brighton, Colorado area.
We are recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work for a company that values hard work, commitment and can offer the chance of career progression with amazing benefits.
Contracted Position - 4 Months - Chance for extended contracted
Hours/Days - 8am - 5pm, (8hrs Per Day) (40hr work weeks tentative)
Location - Brighton, CO
Why join us???
* Competitive Salary
* Benefits
* Contracted Position
* Career Progression
* What we are looking for!
* Prone to working in fast paced & busy environments
* Forklift + SAP experience wanted (Not required)
What you will be doing!
* Reports to and receives assignments
* General instructions, and direction from the Warehouse Supervisor.
* Receives, checks in, and issues materials, and performs various clean-up and housekeeping activities.
* Performs other duties and activities as directed.
When do I start??
* Immediately
If this is a position you are interested in, please get in touch today!
I look forward to hearing from you!
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.